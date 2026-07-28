Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Chris Polk's avatar
Chris Polk
5h

Excellent review for the lay person. Thank you.

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Greg Rogers's avatar
Greg Rogers
5h

As a huge supporter of the Rule Of Law — which protects every one of us — it is still difficult not to conclude, we spend a lot of time & resources on ‘ridiculous’ “stuff”.

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