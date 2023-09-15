60 Years
There is a lot going on in Georgia. But I'm not going to write about it tonight, I'm going to leave it for another day. Enough to know that the emergency hearing to stay the case that we expected to happen tomorrow morning will not take place. Mark Meadows withdrew that motion after Judge McAfee severed his case from those of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney…
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