Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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P Nation's avatar
P Nation
Jun 24

Things like this give me hope.

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Terri
Jun 24Edited

Wow, this is fabulous news. Prayers that the New York board will move swiftly to address Blanche’s blatant corruption, misuse of his legal powers and his unethical use of his power in association with the DOJ. Thank you for your remarkable work, including this article.

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